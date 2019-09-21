Soma Achieves Market Cap of $514,418.00 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Soma has a total market capitalization of $514,418.00 and approximately $78,966.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Soma has traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Soma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00031815 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00147056 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000851 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,058.10 or 0.99042987 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001873 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official website is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

