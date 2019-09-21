Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) Price Target Cut to GBX 9 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) had its price target trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 9 ($0.12) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the potash development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SXX. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sirius Minerals to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Sirius Minerals alerts:

Sirius Minerals stock opened at GBX 4.32 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.87. Sirius Minerals has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,389 ($109.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $302.39 million and a P/E ratio of 5.40.

In other news, insider Christopher N. Fraser bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

About Sirius Minerals

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.