Silverway (SLV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.06 Million

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 80.9% higher against the US dollar. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $7.06 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00008598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,024.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.03122377 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001668 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004285 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00603733 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007815 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

