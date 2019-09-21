Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.09.

In related news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,600.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,050. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

