Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,622,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,900,000 after acquiring an additional 59,234 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 369,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 321,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.20. 1,111,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $51.42 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

