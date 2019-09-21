Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 112.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.89.

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $324,687.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,079 shares of company stock worth $9,818,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.42. The company had a trading volume of 691,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,718. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $164.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.