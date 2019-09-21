Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $436,000 Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.