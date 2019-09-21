Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. 127,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

