Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.32. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $208.23 and a 12 month high of $323.20. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 11,922 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $3,321,230.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total transaction of $5,409,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,922 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,831 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. ValuEngine downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $345.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.06.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

