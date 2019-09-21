Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 96,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,341 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 263,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,077,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,454,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 353,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,550,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,207. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.73.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

