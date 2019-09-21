Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,064. The stock has a market cap of $202.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $111.12 and a 52 week high of $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.81.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

