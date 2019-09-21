ShowHand Market Cap Hits $33,693.00 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $33,693.00 and approximately $6,883.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00210095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.01220745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00094759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018629 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020986 BTC.

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

