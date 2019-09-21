Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Receives $48.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.27. 152,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. On average, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 622.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

