Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.82.

VII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CSFB restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of VII stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.74. 2,163,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,597. Seven Generations Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$707.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.