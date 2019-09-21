Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. Sensient employ advanced technologies to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceutical excipients, inkjet and specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals. Sensient uses advanced proprietary technologies to produce a broad range of innovative products. Sensient is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of flavor and fragrance systems for the food, beverage, personal care and household-products industries. Sensient is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of colors for businesses worldwide. Sensient provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients, such as colors, flavors and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. “

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.00.

NYSE:SXT opened at $68.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.01. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.20 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $216,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 378.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensient Technologies (SXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.