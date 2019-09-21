Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 1,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.68. 4,275,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,668,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.