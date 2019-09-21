Security National Bank of SO Dak Raises Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up approximately 1.9% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 72.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In related news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $423,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,181. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.76. The stock had a trading volume of 348,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day moving average is $155.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $171.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.