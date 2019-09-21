Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Fortive were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,119,000 after acquiring an additional 661,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,346,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.7% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,237 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 287,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,034,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,701,000 after acquiring an additional 205,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

FTV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,945,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,709. Fortive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.89 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $84.00 target price on shares of Fortive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.86.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

