SecureCoin Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One SecureCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. SecureCoin has a market capitalization of $11,616.00 and $2.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 101.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 10,590,966 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SecureCoin is www.securechain.com

SecureCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SecureCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

