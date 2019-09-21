SCRL (SCRL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $215,552.00

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One SCRL token can now be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, SCRL has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SCRL has a total market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00211209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.01212103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00094752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018273 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020922 BTC.

SCRL Profile

SCRL was first traded on April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. SCRL’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . The official website for SCRL is www.scroll.network

Buying and Selling SCRL

SCRL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

