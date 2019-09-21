SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

