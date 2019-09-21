Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sasol were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 116,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 128,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of SSL stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sasol Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

