Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

SAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on Saratoga Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.83.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 44.66%. Research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 85.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth about $1,879,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 34,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

