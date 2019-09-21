Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €64.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.50 ($65.70) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HSBC set a €51.50 ($59.88) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.60 ($68.14).

Shares of FP opened at €49.48 ($57.53) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €45.20. Total has a 1 year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1 year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

