Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €91.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.47 ($92.41).

Shares of BN stock opened at €80.44 ($93.53) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87). The company’s 50 day moving average is €79.27.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

