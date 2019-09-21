Safestay’s (SSTY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the stock.
SSTY stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Wednesday. Safestay has a 12 month low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.12.
About Safestay
