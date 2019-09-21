Safestay’s (SSTY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on the stock.

SSTY stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Wednesday. Safestay has a 12 month low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.12.

Get Safestay alerts:

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and business travelers. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.