Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWD stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.85. The company had a trading volume of 193,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $119.20.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.59 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.88%.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $1,061,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,369.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,562. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

