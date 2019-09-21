Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, Director James M. Peck sold 103,331 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $8,690,137.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,633,514.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,204 shares of company stock worth $20,255,965. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransUnion from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

TRU stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.04. 944,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,579. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $85.50.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.