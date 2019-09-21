Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.34. 1,273,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $379.44 million, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Vista Outdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $459.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.41 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

In related news, CFO Miguel A. Lopez acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 33,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

