Rubies Price Tops $0.0101 (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Rubies has a total market cap of $105,546.00 and $251.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008119 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io . Rubies’ official website is rbies.org

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

