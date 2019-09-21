RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,945,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,932 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $23,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $83,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $105,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 224.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 24.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,363. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.