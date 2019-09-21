Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 355,437 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 38.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 355,437 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 162.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 49,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 380.6% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 492,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 390,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 83,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,811. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.