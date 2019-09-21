Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 186,626 Shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,626 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,347,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 184,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

NYSE:FIV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 112,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,224. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

