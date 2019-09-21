Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 214,000 South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMMCU. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger in the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger in the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger in the second quarter worth $2,027,000.

Shares of SMMCU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12. South Mountain Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.25.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

