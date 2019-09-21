Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Source Capital by 17.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Source Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Source Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Source Capital by 13.4% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Source Capital by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SOR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.83. 10,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,478. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

