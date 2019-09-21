Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,331 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 21.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 889,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 159,862 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 24.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 730,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 145,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 251,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares during the period.

Get Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE TEI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.07. 48,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,189. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.