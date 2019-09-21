Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $37.38 Million Position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,672,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 335,815 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Income Trust makes up about 1.6% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $37,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 21,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 66,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,201. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 6.7%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

