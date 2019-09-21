Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $11.94 Million Position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,852 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.16. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust news, insider Craig P. Russ acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

