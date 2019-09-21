Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,763 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 49,457 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 35,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

DEX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,017. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

