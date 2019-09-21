Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys 39,437 Shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,245,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the quarter. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd makes up 0.7% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd were worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period.

Get Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd alerts:

Shares of NFJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%.

Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd (NYSE:NFJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianzgi NFJ Dividend int & Prm Stgy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.