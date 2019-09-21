Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 11.2%

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) shares shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.45, 132,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average session volume of 54,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.