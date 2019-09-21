Rentberry Trading Up 21.1% This Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $101,324.00 and approximately $2,988.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

