Rentberry Reaches Market Cap of $100,316.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $100,316.00 and approximately $579.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

