Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 528,806 Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) by 25.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,586,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 528,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 23.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.43. 1,783,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

