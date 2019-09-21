Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,751. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.67. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $127.84 and a fifty-two week high of $163.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.