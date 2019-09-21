Red Pulse Achieves Market Cap of $12.56 Million (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Red Pulse token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Kucoin and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Red Pulse has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Red Pulse

Red Pulse (RPX) is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

