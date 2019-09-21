Raven Protocol Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Raven Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $467,234.00 and approximately $53,243.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00210089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.96 or 0.01218970 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00093516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020884 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.