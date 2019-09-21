Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 148,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 246,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 75,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,459. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $65.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $62.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $980,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,014,231.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.