Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 112.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.02. 371,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,993. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,443.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $7,251,943.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,079 shares of company stock worth $9,818,085 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

