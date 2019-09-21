Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 605 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,452,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,281,000 after purchasing an additional 398,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,116,000 after purchasing an additional 306,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 183.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 245,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 158,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $147.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $162.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

